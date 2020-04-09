Local vet discusses what coronavirus means for pets and livestock

COLORADO SPRINGS – A veterinarian in Colorado Springs urges people to not get rid of their pets because of fear of contracting the coronavirus.

Dr. Lisa Gerleman, with Polo Springs Veterinary hospital said she hasn’t had any clients come to her worried yet about their pets having the virus but she said she’s heard of some people having fear over contracting it from their pets.

“We need our pets right? They are a blessing. We need them. We’re confined. You know we need them,” Dr. Gerleman said.

So far in the United States only one animal tested positive for coronavirus. Dr. Gerleman said three other animals in Hong Kong also tested positive but she said that shouldn’t alarm people.

“If you think about it there are over a million human cases in the world and pets everywhere,” Dr. Gerleman explained. “All that tested positive were 2 dogs with no symptoms, along with a cat who showed no symptoms and a tiger who tested positive. I think the chances are so low.”

She said it’s still fine to take your dog for a walk because as of now there is no evidence that if some one with coronavirus pets your dog that it could spread to you.

“I can’t say it’s not possible but it’s highly unlikely that someone will give it to your pet and certainly no evidence that your pet will then transmit it to you,” Dr. Gerleman said.

She said if people are experiencing symptoms they should take some cautionary steps when it comes to handling their pets.

“You should have someone else in the house take care of the pet,” Dr. Gerleman advised. “If that isn’t possible you should wear a facemask while handling the pet and wash your hands before and after handling your pet or their stuff.”

She said it’s also a good idea to keep your pets in your home if you are experiencing symptoms. This applies to livestock as well. As of now there have been no cases of coronavirus in domestic animals in the United States.

If you have questions about your pets Dr. Gerleman said to contact your vet.