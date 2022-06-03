COLORADO SPRINGS — A local trio of foodies from Colorado Springs is one of just nine teams nationwide, competing on Food Network’s, The Great Food Truck Race.

DJ Williams, along with Houston and Gio Greenlee, will represent Southern Colorado as team, Southern Pride Asian Fusion. All three met in culinary school and served in the Military, quickly becoming great friends.

DJ, who owns Last Bite BBQ in the Springs, will bring a taste of the South, while married couple, Houston and Philippines-born Gio, will spice things up with Asian-fusion flavors.

The team said it all started with a Facebook post advertising open auditions for the show, and the rest is history.

“All you need is one door to open, you need one door to open, and what’s on the other side of that door can be life changing, and not just life changing monetarily, but life changing emotionally and physically, because it’s the journeys that you travel. I couldn’t have asked for a better team. I mean, I get to cook next to my husband, but then, DJ, I mean, this man can do some barbecue,” said Houston Greenlee.

The Great Food Truck Race premieres on Sunday, June 5th at 9PM ET/PT on Food Network, and you can also stream it on Discovery+.