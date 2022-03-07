COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Hourly workers at one of Colorado Springs’ Starbucks locations are demanding union recognition as workers across the country join the nationwide Starbucks Workers United movement.

Monday morning, several hourly workers at Starbuck’s 1455 S Nevada Avenue location, which is across from Maggie’s Farm Marijuana Dispensary, demanded union recognition from CEO Kevin Johnson and local management.

According to Union Organizer Esau Chavez, an overwhelming majority of workers at the store signed union authorization cards.

“Charles Darwin once said, ‘If the misery of our poor be caused not by the laws of nature, but by

our institutions, great is our sin’,” worker Maci Parker said. “This is relevant now more than ever. Through this union the staff at Brookside will be able to voice concerns and negotiate a fair and improved work environment. We look forward to the future discussion that will be held and the outcome that follows.”

In a statement of support, Workers United International Vice President Kathy Hanshew added, “Starbucks calls its employees ‘partners,’ but it is abundantly clear that this so-called partnership is one of convenience for the company, that leaves many employee concerns unheard. It is time for Starbucks to do the right thing, acknowledge the voice of their partners, and allow their workers to unionize without interference.”

This batch of workers demanding to unionize comes after months of similar requests around the country. In January, several Denver Starbucks workers began their petition to unionize.

