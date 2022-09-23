COLORADO SPRINGS — A family-owned, specialty ski and snowboard shop in Colorado Springs is hosting a donation drive for troops in Ukraine.

Zoya Harmon, of Colorado Springs, is originally from Ukraine and initiated the donation drive. Debbie Uhl, Co-Owner of The Ski Shop, Inc. said they were thrilled when Harmon approached their store to help, and are hopeful that their current customers and the community will donate items for the cause.

“I’ve been in contact with Ukrainian volunteers who are nearly crying for help with winter supplies that troops don’t have in the freezing weather,” stated Harmon.

Harmon said she has been in contact with Oxana Mazar, the leader of the Ukrainian-based volunteer organization, Lvivska Volonterska Kukhnya (Lviv Volunteer Kitchen). Harmon added that the organization will be distributing the donations collected through the drive to troops on the front lines in the Donetsk region.

Uhl said they are asking the community to make donations of any, gently-used winter gear. Uhl said everything from; coats, gloves, hats, layered pieces, sweaters, sleeping bags, and pants will be accepted.

“The Ukrainian government’s limited resources only provide the “essentials,” which unfortunately don’t include warm clothes and sleeping bags,” said Harmon. “My heart breaks hearing this, so my family and I collect and ship winter items for our brave soldiers, who sacrifice their lives to defend the beautiful Ukrainian soil.”

The Ski Shop Inc. is located in the 1400 block of South Tejon Street, which is just west of South Nevada Avenue, on East Motor Way. Donations will be accepted during normal business hours and those times can be found here.

Donations will be accepted now through Saturday, Oct. 22. Uhl said those who donate items will be entered into a drawing for the chance to win a Giro Goggle of choice. Ulh added that if people are unable to donate clothing, monetary donations will be accepted and will go toward helping Harmon with donation shipping costs to Ukraine.