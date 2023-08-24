(SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo.) — A TikTok video that is now going viral has accused a restaurant in Security-Widefield of mom-shaming. Now, the owner of the restaurant claims he is getting death threats and is worried for his staff’s safety.

“She’s [the mom] not the problem, I don’t believe. It’s this mob of people that are just relentless,” said Tony Pera, owner of The Local Table.

It all started on Tuesday, Aug. 22, when a woman with the username “Sara B.” posted a screenshot on TikTok showing a photo of her daughter eating a cupcake with a reply from The Local Table that reads, “Yuck. Terrible Mother.”

“Someone posted a bad review and absolutely it happens, you know, on Yelp, and one of our team members who had access to social media, our Instagram account, was pretty upset about it,” said Pera. “And so he went on and unknowingly, he sent a direct message to what he thought was the person. And it was actually a complete stranger, you know, not even affiliated with the review.”

Sara B.’s TikTok is now going viral. It has been viewed and shared by hundreds of thousands of people, two days after it was posted.

“At this point, like we’re receiving death threats. We’re receiving bomb threats. My team is becoming fearful, you know, and so am I… they’re spreading my personal information online. You know, they just won’t stop. At some point, there needs to be forgiveness,” said Pera.

Pera said he immediately apologized to Sara B., and the employee who sent the message has been fired.

“You know, I put my heart and soul into this restaurant and my team is my family,” said Pera. “And again, it’s affecting everyone… I’m sorry that this former employee sent out an emotionally charged direct message to somebody. That was not acceptable. But at this point, I don’t know what to do.”

The Local Table, which just opened in January, is still being inundated with negative reviews online, and Pera said sales have tanked.

As for Sara B., she sent a statement to FOX21 News:

“After receiving an unsolicited reply to one of my Instagram stories calling me a terrible mother, I posted a screenshot of the encounter on social media to warn others of how The Local Table was conducting business. I never asked anyone to leave reviews, call, harass the restaurant, or act in any way on my behalf. Following my post, Mr. Pera reached out to me and referred to me as a ‘bully’s bully’ and asked if I was trying to ruin his business, while insinuating that the backlash his restaurant was recieving was my fault. I am not responsible for anyone’s actions aside from my own and I do not condone bullying of any kind. I hope that Mr. Pera is more careful about who he allows to access his business accounts in the future.”

“I’m not going to close. I’m not going to, you know, I’m going to keep pushing forward,” Pera said. “And this is something that could happen to any small business. You know, I never thought this would happen. Never. I’ve heard about it but I never thought this would happen in a million years.”