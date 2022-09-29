(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Exodus Road will celebrate ten years of fighting human trafficking around the world at a new rooftop bar in downtown Colorado Springs on Thursday, Oct. 6.

The community is invited to attend the Ten-year Anniversary Celebration at Lumen8 Rooftop Social at 5:30 p.m. The event will feature globally inspired food, cocktails and high-value raffle prizes. The team at The Exodus Road will share stories from the front lines and give a behind-the-scenes view of technologies used to end both sex trafficking and labor trafficking.

Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

“Looking back at the last 10 years, I am amazed at the community of anti-trafficking advocates that have come alongside The Exodus Road to empower freedom,” Laura Parker, the nonprofit’s CEO and Co-founder, said. “Every day, we see how ordinary people who choose to make a difference can actually impact the lives of the most vulnerable.”

The local nonprofit combats human trafficking on every front. This includes undercover investigators who gather critical evidence for law enforcement and aftercare workers to meet the immediate and long-term needs of survivors.

The Exodus Road has helped bring freedom to more than 1,800 survivors of human trafficking, a number the organization says is growing each day. They now operates in Thailand, India, Brazil, the Philippines and Latin America.

The organization was founded by Laura and Matt Parker from Woodland Park, who found themselves on the frontlines of sex trafficking in Thailand. “The need was, and continues to be, too great to walk away,” said Laura.