(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Chick-fil-A is giving back to the Colorado Springs community through its True Inspiration Awards.

The restaurant chain recently announced local nonprofit, Peak Education, as one of the 2024 True Inspiration Awards grant recipients, awarding the organization $200,000.

Chick-fil-A says Peak Education works to close the opportunity gap in the Colorado Springs area and the nonprofit will use the grant to support in-school programming efforts.

In total, 51 nonprofits received a collective $5.5 million from Chick-fil-A’s program