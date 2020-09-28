Local non-profit offers tutoring sessions to assist kids of all ages

COLORADO SPRINGS– A local non-profit is hosting weekly tutoring sessions for kids who need a little extra tutoring help in a time where a lot of kids are e-learning due to COVID-19.

OneBody Ent, a non-profit under K-land Community Cares, says the tutoring sessions are donation based and are held at the Chinook Center in Colorado Springs – or your child can be tutored virtually.

The tutors are retired teachers or high school students in the AVID program – and can help students with any subject – and any age. Tutors are background checked.

Refreshments are provided and social distancing is practiced. Masks are required.

They hope these sessions can help kids and also provide an opportunity for parents who might need help in this time.

“This is a good opportunity too for them to get something else done. I have a mom right now that’s taking a nap right now because she needs to go to work… so if you wanna pick one of those days to do that and get some help with a tutor, which is a real teacher – then this is the place to be!” said Jennifer Smith, OneBody Ent.

See schedule below:

If you’d like to volunteer call 719-502-7103.