Local movie theater owner reacts to HBO Max streaming new releases

COLORADO SPRINGS — Local movie theaters adapting to keep up with the times the owner of Kimball’s Peak Three Theater creating his own streaming service.

However now Warner Media announcing they also will take their movies directly to mobile devices.

Kimball Bayle’s owner of the Colorado Springs’ local theater adapting to COVID with a streaming service, to try and keep up with other popular streaming services.

“It’s not a lot of money for sure it keep us in people’s minds,” said Bayles.

However, another blow to the movie industry comes as Warner Media said all of its 2021 new movie releases would also be streaming on HBO Max simultaniously.

“It’s just a move because of the pandemic, they are making a bet that moviegoers aren’t going to be back in theaters until late 2021,” Bayles said.

Bayles believed theaters will always be around, because he said there’s nothing else like it.

“It’s date night, it’s going out to dinner, it’s the whole social fabric of what we like to do. Look how long it’s been missing in our lives right?” Bayles said.

In the meantime he’s looking up.

“We really plan to see it through, I mean it’ll happen, I firmly believe, this doom & gloom that movies are going to die,” Bayles said shaking his head. “Yeah, I don’t buy it!”

>> Tap here to learn more about the theater’s virtual cinema.