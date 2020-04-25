Local mom offering virtual prom for 2020 seniors in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS— A local mom is throwing seniors a virtual prom on Saturday night.

Teresa Beradi is hosting the event on Zoom her goal is to bring seniors together since many of them didn’t’ get a prom.

It’s happening on April 25th starting at 7:00 p.m. She’s asking seniors to get all glammed up and families can join in as well.

“You can live in Colorado, you can live anywhere in the US as long as you have access to a computer and ZOOM, you can join and celebrate,” Beradi said.

The event is limited to the first 500 people, here’s the information.

ID MEETING: 997-021-84156

PASSCODE: PROM2020

