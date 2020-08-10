Local military owned company wins 2020 Veteran Owned Small Business Award

COLORADO SPRINGS – Hike for Life is a locally veteran owned business that focuses on educating people about the great outdoors and exploration.

According to Bruce McClintock, the founder of Hike for Life, the company opened back in 2017.

They host a variety of guided tours throughout southern Colorado.

This year they won the 2020 Veteran Owned Small Business of the year for the Pikes Peak Region. McClintock stated they were nominated by someone in the community.

He said since opening three years ago, they have had amazing support from the community of Colorado Springs.