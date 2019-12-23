Local man sets World Record at Manitou Incline

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — A new record was broken at the Manitou Springs Incline Saturday. The record is also a world record for elevation ascended in a year.

Incline enthusiast Greg Cummings set a World Record for how many times he summited the Manitou Incline in one year. The number is 1,720 times.

With only 365 days in a year that’s an average of 5 summits a day.

“There is no secret its just perseverance spending the time up here and enduring the thing,” said record-setter Greg Cummings. “I have type 1 diabetes every and I’ve had it for 38 years and I have to deal with that on every single accent it’s just do your best, with what you got and try and persevere.”

The 62-year-old also said to be prepared before tackling something like the incline and reminded folks that slow and steady wins the race.

