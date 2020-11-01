Local family celebrates Día de los Muertos

COLORADO SPRINGS – A local family went all out for Día de los Muertos, the Day of the Dead, which starts on November 1st and lasts until November 2nd.

The Mexican holiday has family and friends gathering to pray for and to remember friends and family members who have died.

Traditionally families create an altar called an ofrenda that is a table with photos, food, candles and mementos. Marigolds are also traditionally used to decorate the altar.

Some families place their dead loved one’s favorite meal on the altar or Pan de muerto or bread of the dead, is a typical sweet bread found on altars.

This story will be updated.