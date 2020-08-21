Local DNC delegate reflects on unprecedented convention

COLORADO SPRINGS — From living rooms and home offices across the country, thousands of democratic delegates have tested newfound waters in politics–a national nominating convention strung across 50 states.

Electra Johnson, a delegate from Colorado Springs and chair of the El Paso County Democratic Party, is logged on in her father’s living room from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m taking part in meetings and caucuses on the party’s future.

“I’m not joking, I was born right here in this room, where my computer is set up,” Johnson said.

For her setting, the first room she’s ever known, it’s even more striking to her to see the most prominent people in the Democratic Party speaking from their homes.

She’s noticed in politics there is a desire to put a shell around one’s personal life. This convention has cracked through that.

“Having politicians on in their home space, with their families. That is incredibly intimate,” says Johnson.

Without the podium, the cheers, and the stadium full of people, a concern from the outset was creating enough energy to have a connection with the people watching from the other side of the screen.

According to Johnson, “Jill Biden and also Michelle Obama did it so powerfully. To take their heart out and put it out there authentically and, to me, that’s what our country needs.”

Johnson started the primary in support of Senator Bernie Sanders for his second run to get the nomination.

With back-to-back cycles of disappointment, she says she’s dissatisfied with how the party’s organizers have handled their presidential primaries.

“I don’t love the DNC. I don’t love a lot of the politics that happens,” she said.

Johnson’s concerned with the next 75 days until Election Day. With a quarantined campaign trail making up the path to unseat incumbent President Donald Trump, a lack of in-person interaction may not sustain the energy needed.

She says, “I have to say, I do. I worry about it nonstop actually.”

Even still, she says she is more impressed with Joe Biden’s campaign’s willingness to reach out to over two dozen people who took part in the primary to win the nomination as he has.

“Everyone, he’s brought them all in and their voices and their ideas to be part of what he is building. Everyone from Andrew Yang to Pete Buttigieg to Amy Klobuchar and especially Bernie Sanders” said Johnson.