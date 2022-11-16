(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Thursday, Nov. 17, Homeward Pikes Peak is having a fundraising event at Jose Muldoon’s downtown.

Homeward Pikes Peak is a non-profit whose mission is to empower “individuals and families to access stable housing, increase mental health, recovery, and economic stability,” according to the website.

Through various services, Homeward Pikes Peak is combatting homelessness, and substance abuse and addiction. One aspect of that is Bloom House, “an intensive treatment center where mother and baby reside together while treatment for substance mis-use is received,” per the website.

Project Detour and Harbor House are residential sober living homes for women and men respectively. The Clinic at Homeward Pikes Peak provides a team of licensed counselors who offer on-site case management and support services.

In early 2023, Homeward Pikes Peak is scheduled to open The Commons, a “supportive housing community providing a mix of one, two, and three-bedroom apartment units to address the needs of individuals and families experiencing unstable housing.” According to the page for it, there will also be 20% of the units set aside for veterans.

Jose Muldoon’s is located at 222 North Tejon Street in downtown Colorado Springs. Homeward Pikes Peak will receive 10% of the day’s proceeds.