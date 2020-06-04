Local businesses speak out following the death of George Floyd

COLORADO SPRINGS — Social media went dark this week as people and businesses called for justice in response to the death of George Floyd.

“It’s hard to explain, you won’t know it unless you live it and you can’t live it unless you’re this color,” Taste Bud Rescue Owner Phil Exum said.

On Tuesday, many southern Colorado business owners took to social media and posted messages to show support with #blackoutTuesday. One of those businesses was Atrevida Beer and Company.

“This is something I felt strongly enough about that I wanted to make a statement for us and our company and wanted to be sure people understood,” Atreivda Beer Owner Jessica Fierro said.

However, many are criticizing the social media movement saying it doesn’t bring enough attention to current social issues but others disagree.

“I think it’s fair and someone has to open another’s eyes and these ideas are mostly good,” said Exum.

“These are my brothers and sisters, who I grew up with and people I work with,” said Fierro. “It brings awareness.”

Part of the movement encourages people to support black-owned businesses like Taste Bud Rescue.

“It’s been overdue to show support for black-owned businesses, small business period,” said Taste Bud Rescue Co-owner Steven Richardson. “It’s rough for a minority in the United States.”

Taste Bud Rescue is currently giving back to first responders by feeding them at least twice a week. The Colorado Springs food truck can be found at the corner of Circle and Airport Road.