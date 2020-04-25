Local bartenders coming together to help people within their industry

COLORADO SPRINGS— A group of bartenders are coming together to help other people within the hospitality industry.

Local United States Bartenders’ Guild Chapters across the nation were faced with the challenge of how to take care of their community while their hands are financially tied.

Most chapters have put together some kind of relief effort, either in form of a grocery drive or to-go meals including here in Colorado Springs.

President Emillio Ortiz helped start the initiative in southern Colorado. He along with his partners want to incorporate both aspects into their food & supply drive, which is why we’re offering grocery/pantry items, essential goods, and make-at-home meal kits in Serving the Springs.

They are distributing kits every Wednesday and Saturday from 2:00 to 5:00 PM at 125 N. Spruce St.

Head to this link to register for your kit.

Here’s the list of people involved: The Colorado Springs Bartenders Guild Council (Emilio Ortiz (503W), Dylan Currier (Archives Underground Libations), Lauren Reece (Axe and the Oak Distillery), Zach Sherwood (Axe and the Oak Whiskey House), Jacob Pfund (District Elleven), and Tim Chapman (Axe and the Oak Whiskey House), Shamrock Foods, and local chefs who supply the meal-kits (this week, our featured chef is Mark Henry of The Wobbly Olive/Happy Belly Tacos/Rooster’s House of Ramen.)