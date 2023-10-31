(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — A person from Colorado Springs bought a car in Texas and got a free stowaway, according to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR).

HSPPR said the person bought a car in Texas and while on their drive home, noticed that an anole reptile had decided to hide in their new car and hitch a ride to Colorado.

The individual not wanting to leave the lizard alone, but also not able to properly care for the reptile, took it to HSPPR. The lizard stayed a few days at HSPPR before being transferred to a species-specific rescue.

HSPPR said the lizard is now living his best life in Colorado.