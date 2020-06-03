Live updates: Protests crowd outside Colorado Springs City Hall growing

COLORADO SPRINGS — Protesters gather downtown Wednesday for the fifth day of demonstrations calling for justice for George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer pinned him at the neck.
Warning: Videos may contain profanity.
3 p.m.
The crowd outside city hall growing is despite the rain that has started to fall.
1:15 p.m.
Protesters continue to peacefully protest outside of Colorado Springs City Hall.
11:30 a.m.
Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers has issued a citywide curfew in response to recent protests.
The curfew is in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting Wednesday night. It’s set to end Monday morning but could be extended.