Live updates: Protests crowd outside Colorado Springs City Hall growing

COLORADO SPRINGS — Protesters gather downtown Wednesday for the fifth day of demonstrations calling for justice for George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer pinned him at the neck.

Warning: Videos may contain profanity.

3 p.m.

The crowd outside city hall growing is despite the rain that has started to fall.

1:15 p.m.

About 75 peaceful protesters are linking arms infront of City Hall right now. @FOX21News pic.twitter.com/5U7jQDdsCK — Amber Jo Cooper (@AmberJoCooper) June 3, 2020

Protesters continue to peacefully protest outside of Colorado Springs City Hall.

11:30 a.m.

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers has issued a citywide curfew in response to recent protests.

BREAKING NEWS: Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers has ordered a curfew for the city beginning tonight at 10 p.m. It will last until 5 a.m. each morning and is in effect until Monday at 5 a.m. However, the mayor says it can be extended if needed. — Abbie Burke (@AbbieBurke21) June 3, 2020

The curfew is in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting Wednesday night. It’s set to end Monday morning but could be extended.