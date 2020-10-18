Live Updates: Cal-Wood Fire surpasses 8,000 acres, now 5% contained

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Crews responded to a new wildfire burning northwest of Boulder midday Saturday.
UPDATE (Oct. 18, 12:45 p.m.): Fire officials are providing a live update on the Cal-Wood fire. Watch below.
There are about 250 individuals involved in fighting the fire on the ground. According to incident managers this is the largest wildfire in Boulder County history.
The investigation into the cause of the fire is a joint investigation between the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office and the National Forest Service.
UPDATE (Oct. 18, 9:05 a.m.): The Cal-Wood fire currently stands at just over 7,000 acres. Fire crews from multiple jurisdictions are working together to contain it and protect structures in its path.
In addition to yesterday’s road closures, Overland has been closed at Peak to Peak.
UPDATE (Oct. 18, 8:25 a.m.): Poudre Valley REA said it’s closely monitoring both fires in the area today and tweeted a picture taken overnight from Longmont showing the flames of the Cal-Wood Fire.
WestMetro fire also tweeted pictures taken overnight. These photos show fire crews working along roads in neighborhoods west of Highway 36.
UPDATE (Oct. 17, 10:25 p.m.): The City of Longmont has closed Button Rock Preserve thru Sunday due to the Cal-Wood Fire. The Preserve is seven miles west of Lyons on BC Road 80. The city will notify the public if the closure is extended.
UPDATE (Oct. 17, 9:30 p.m.): Boulder County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on the fire and answered questions from the media.
BCSO says there are structures that have been damaged or lost but they can not estimate how many or exact location as they are assuming by fire behavior and movement.
An official says natural causes have been ruled out for the spark of the fire but it is still too early to determine exact cause.
UPDATE (Oct. 17, 9:02 p.m.): The evacuation center at Broadway and Iris in Boulder has been closed for the night. It will reopen at 9 a.m. on Sunday. As well, the update hotline will close at 10 p.m. and reopen at 8 a.m.
UPDATE (Oct. 17, 8:22 p.m.): According to the Boulder OEM, the fire is estimated at 7,064 acres.
UPDATE (Oct. 17, 7:38 p.m.): All evacuation orders east of N. Foothills Highway have been lifted. Town of Lyons residents, including those on Apple Valley Road up to Highway 36, are being advised to be prepared to evacuate in case the fire behavior changes tomorrow.
UPDATE (Oct. 17, 6:56 p.m.): The phone number for an emergency call center that has been set up is 303-413-7730. This number is for non-emergency questions about the fire. Officials as to please keep 911 for emergency calls only.
UPDATE (Oct. 17, 6:35 p.m.): According to the Boulder Office of Emergency Management, about 900 homes are in the evacuation area and only four residents need shelter for the night of those who have checked into the North Broadway Complex evacuation center.
UPDATE (Oct. 17, 5:15 p.m.): Check out the interactive evacuation map issued by Boulder County.
UPDATE (Oct. 17, 4:40 p.m.): Livestock (horses, cows, sheep, chickens, pigs, etc.) and pets can be sheltered at the Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Rd, Longmont.
Pets (cats, dogs, etc.) can go with you to evacuation point at Iris/Broadway or to the Boulder Valley Humane Society, 2323 55th St, Boulder.
UPDATE (Oct. 17, 3:56 p.m.): Road closures due to Cal Wood Fire:
- Overland @ CR 87
- Overland @ Peak To Peak
- Lefthand Canyon @ James Canyon
- Peak To Peak @ Hwy 7
- South St. Vrain @ Old South St. Vrain
- Lefthand Canyon & Hwy 36
- Hwy 36 @ Hwy 66
- Olde Stage @ Lee Hill
- Lee Hill @ Lefthand Canyon
- Broadway @ Hwy 36
- Neva @ Hwy 36
- Nelson @ Hwy 36
- St. Vrain @ Hwy 36
- Hygiene Rd @ Hwy 36
UPDATE (Oct. 17, 3:13 p.m.): There is an evacuation check-in point set up at 3460 N. Broadway – Boulder County’s North Broadway Complex at Broadway and Iris. Evacuees and pets can go there to check in and receive further information.
The fire has crossed over the final ridge before descending into the plains. It now appears to be near homes just west of Altona, up on the hill. This is about 5 miles north of Boulder.
At 12:45 p.m., the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said the fire is located near the Cal-Wood Education Center, which is roughly 10 miles northwest of Boulder.
About 1:50 p.m., the Boulder Office of Emergency Management said the town of Jamestown is being evacuated.
According to BCSO, County Road 87 is closed due to the fire. Additionally, South Saint Vrain Drive is closed between the town of Lyons and the Peak to Peak Highway.
“Please avoid the area and give first responders room to work,” said the sheriff’s office, which referred to the blaze as the “Cal Wood Fire.”
The Hall Ranch and Heil Valley trails are also being evacuated, BSCO said.
Smoke is visible from much of the Front Range, including Denver.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.