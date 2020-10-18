Live Updates: Cal-Wood Fire surpasses 8,000 acres, now 5% contained

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Crews responded to a new wildfire burning northwest of Boulder midday Saturday.

UPDATE (Oct. 18, 12:45 p.m.): Fire officials are providing a live update on the Cal-Wood fire. Watch below.

There are about 250 individuals involved in fighting the fire on the ground. According to incident managers this is the largest wildfire in Boulder County history.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is a joint investigation between the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office and the National Forest Service.

UPDATE (Oct. 18, 9:05 a.m.): The Cal-Wood fire currently stands at just over 7,000 acres. Fire crews from multiple jurisdictions are working together to contain it and protect structures in its path.

In addition to yesterday’s road closures, Overland has been closed at Peak to Peak.

LATEST: #calwoodfire is 5% contained. Officials are going through a briefing right now then will meet with us for an update. #kdvr pic.twitter.com/3p7PEWJwmn — Nicole Fierro (@FierroNicole) October 18, 2020

UPDATE (Oct. 18, 8:25 a.m.): Poudre Valley REA said it’s closely monitoring both fires in the area today and tweeted a picture taken overnight from Longmont showing the flames of the Cal-Wood Fire.

We also have crews standing by awaiting permission to begin assessing damage on both fires. We have more contract crews coming in to help with our efforts. Stay safe everyone! This photo is from the #CalWoodFire taken last night outside of Longmont. #CameronPeakFire pic.twitter.com/m04sUVY199 — Poudre Valley REA (@PoudreValleyREA) October 18, 2020

WestMetro fire also tweeted pictures taken overnight. These photos show fire crews working along roads in neighborhoods west of Highway 36.

Overnight on the #CalWoodFire in Boulder County where West Metro firefighters, along with crews from @ArvadaFire & @Fairmount_FR worked together on structure protection & firing operations. The crews were in neighborhoods west of Highway 36. pic.twitter.com/1iDOK2ZGhp — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) October 18, 2020

UPDATE (Oct. 17, 10:25 p.m.): The City of Longmont has closed Button Rock Preserve thru Sunday due to the Cal-Wood Fire. The Preserve is seven miles west of Lyons on BC Road 80. The city will notify the public if the closure is extended.

UPDATE (Oct. 17, 10:18 p.m.): A professional photographer, Thomas Cooper, captured the fire throughout the day. Check out this slideshow.

UPDATE (Oct. 17, 9:30 p.m.): Boulder County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on the fire and answered questions from the media.

BCSO says there are structures that have been damaged or lost but they can not estimate how many or exact location as they are assuming by fire behavior and movement.

An official says natural causes have been ruled out for the spark of the fire but it is still too early to determine exact cause.

UPDATE (Oct. 17, 9:02 p.m.): The evacuation center at Broadway and Iris in Boulder has been closed for the night. It will reopen at 9 a.m. on Sunday. As well, the update hotline will close at 10 p.m. and reopen at 8 a.m.

UPDATE (Oct. 17, 8:22 p.m.): According to the Boulder OEM, the fire is estimated at 7,064 acres.

UPDATE (Oct. 17, 7:38 p.m.): All evacuation orders east of N. Foothills Highway have been lifted. Town of Lyons residents, including those on Apple Valley Road up to Highway 36, are being advised to be prepared to evacuate in case the fire behavior changes tomorrow.

UPDATE (Oct. 17, 6:56 p.m.): The phone number for an emergency call center that has been set up is 303-413-7730. This number is for non-emergency questions about the fire. Officials as to please keep 911 for emergency calls only.

FOX31’s Jim Hooley is in Boulder with nighttime footage of the fire.

CAL WOOD FIRE: Lots of flames on ridge north of Left Hand Canyon. Details #KDVR #KWGN pic.twitter.com/dBBaJJqKxK — jimhooley (@jimhooley) October 18, 2020

UPDATE (Oct. 17, 6:35 p.m.): According to the Boulder Office of Emergency Management, about 900 homes are in the evacuation area and only four residents need shelter for the night of those who have checked into the North Broadway Complex evacuation center.

Cal Wood Fire from high rise in Denver.

Photo from Tyler Delgado, taken at Sunset View in Broomfield, smoke from the Cal Wood Fire

About 38 miles east of the fire near Holly St and CR2 (168th). This was our view at 2:20 this afternoon.

Photo from Austin Bosley, North Longmont.

Photo from Joe Alsko, Captured just north of Boulder looking north

Photo from Jon Weisser, 144th and Cherry St (Thornton)

Photo from Azaria Valdez

Cal Wood Fire from Louisville, photo courtesy of Tyler Hammer

Photo from Kevin Biegert

this is from Niwot and Altona

UPDATE (Oct. 17, 5:15 p.m.): Check out the interactive evacuation map issued by Boulder County.

UPDATE (Oct. 17, 4:40 p.m.): Livestock (horses, cows, sheep, chickens, pigs, etc.) and pets can be sheltered at the Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Rd, Longmont.

Pets (cats, dogs, etc.) can go with you to evacuation point at Iris/Broadway or to the Boulder Valley Humane Society, 2323 55th St, Boulder.

UPDATE (Oct. 17, 3:56 p.m.): Road closures due to Cal Wood Fire:

Overland @ CR 87

Overland @ Peak To Peak

Lefthand Canyon @ James Canyon

Peak To Peak @ Hwy 7

South St. Vrain @ Old South St. Vrain

Lefthand Canyon & Hwy 36

Hwy 36 @ Hwy 66

Olde Stage @ Lee Hill

Lee Hill @ Lefthand Canyon

Broadway @ Hwy 36

Neva @ Hwy 36

Nelson @ Hwy 36

St. Vrain @ Hwy 36

Hygiene Rd @ Hwy 36

UPDATE (Oct. 17, 3:13 p.m.): There is an evacuation check-in point set up at 3460 N. Broadway – Boulder County’s North Broadway Complex at Broadway and Iris. Evacuees and pets can go there to check in and receive further information.

The fire has crossed over the final ridge before descending into the plains. It now appears to be near homes just west of Altona, up on the hill. This is about 5 miles north of Boulder.

At 12:45 p.m., the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said the fire is located near the Cal-Wood Education Center, which is roughly 10 miles northwest of Boulder.

About 1:50 p.m., the Boulder Office of Emergency Management said the town of Jamestown is being evacuated.

The Town of Jamestown is being evacuated due to the #CalwoodFire. — Boulder OEM (@BoulderOEM) October 17, 2020

According to BCSO, County Road 87 is closed due to the fire. Additionally, South Saint Vrain Drive is closed between the town of Lyons and the Peak to Peak Highway.

“Please avoid the area and give first responders room to work,” said the sheriff’s office, which referred to the blaze as the “Cal Wood Fire.”

The Hall Ranch and Heil Valley trails are also being evacuated, BSCO said.

Smoke is visible from much of the Front Range, including Denver.

A new wildfire burning near Boulder, as seen from Denver.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.