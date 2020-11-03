Live Updates: 2020 Election with your FOX21 Digital NOW Team

A live stream will begin at 3:00 p.m.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 2020 Presidential Election has arrived and FOX21 Digital NOW is tracking record voter turnout in Colorado and all around the country.

The FOX21 Digital Team will offer live updates on this page throughout the evening, to give you all the latest election information as it happens.

If you have not voted, you have until 7 p.m. tonight to do so. Ballots put in the mail today will not be counted.

You can also register to vote and obtain a replacement ballot, today, at a Voter Service and Polling Center.

According to Secretary of State Jena Griswold, Colorado voters have already turned out in numbers that have surpassed those of 2016.

BREAKING: Colorado has surpassed 2016 turnout with 2,893,395 people having voted as of 10am. You have until 7pm tonight to vote! Visit https://t.co/7LWUA0u9UL for more information! — Jena Griswold (@JenaGriswold) November 3, 2020

No records have been broken in El Paso County quite yet, however the Clerk’s office is warning day-of voters to be prepared for long lines. Earlier during the preparation process, Clerk Chuck Broerman had decided not to release any results, until the last voter in line had turned in their ballot. However, on Tuesday, that decision was reversed and Broerman said voters could expect to see a first round of results around 8 p.m.

In El Paso County, 311,894 ballots have been returned.

Polls will begin closing on the east coast at about 4 p.m. MT, so expect to see some early results start to roll in not long after.

This article will be updated.