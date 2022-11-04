DENVER (KDVR) — The snow may have moved out, but road conditions across the metro were still icy and wet Friday morning. The conditions led to multiple crashes including a 100-vehicle pileup on 6th Avenue.

The Colorado Department of Transportation reported multiple crashes along Interstate 25 and 6th Avenue Friday morning. Snow was no longer falling, but the lingering effects of the storm system impacted travel.

One hundred-vehicle crash on 6th and Kalamath

While Thursday night’s snow wasn’t the worse the city has seen, the impacts lingered into Friday morning. The Denver Police Department has put the city on crash alert due to slick roads.

At 6:20 a.m. Denver police reported that eastbound and westbound West 6th Avenue at North Kalamath Street to North Federal Boulevard was closed due to severe crashes. DPD urged drivers to stay away from the area and expect long delays if they were traveling.

FOX31’s Jim Hooley spoke to the DPD sergeant and asked about the severity of the crash. DPD confirmed that the crash that closed 6th Avenue consisted of up to 100 vehicles.

FOX31 had crews up and down the closed road, witnesses described the scene as a parking lot. Multiple people were seen exiting their vehicles and walking down the westbound lanes of 6th Avenue while their cars were being towed away. The damage on the cars ranged from being completely totaled to little scraps.

Denver traffic 100 car crash (KDVR)

A large number of emergency personnel were on scene helping the victims and tow trucks clear the popular stretch of road.

According to DPD, inoperable vehicles are being towed to Lot C at Empower Field. DPD said people involved in the crash need to pick up their cars by 1 p.m. from Empower Field.

FOX31 flew a drone over the crash. Footage from the scene showed emergency personnel and tow trucks moving the mass amount of cars off the road.

Around 9:30 a.m., westbound 6th Avenue was reopened to commuters. The eastbound lanes remained closed.

FOX31 has not received word on any injuries at this time.

Other crashes around the metro

The massive pileup wasn’t the only crash in the metro Friday morning.

Adams County Fire also responded to a multi-car crash at 5 a.m. on the U.S. 36 westbound ramp. The ramp was closed on northbound I-25.

Photos from Adams County Fire showed the number of cars involved in the crash and a little bit of snow sitting on the sides of the highway.

Fortunately, Adams County Fire reported there were no injuries. The roadway has been reopened.

While snow may not be currently falling, road conditions can be deceiving. CDOT reminds drivers that the traction laws are in place from now until May 31.

During an active Traction Law, drivers must have one of these:

snow tires

tires with the mud/snow (M+S) designation

a four-wheel/all-wheel drive vehicle

