COLORADO SPRINGS — Protesters gathered downtown Thursday for the seventh day of demonstrations calling for justice for George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer pinned him at the neck.

Follow this story for updates on Friday’s protests.

Warning: Videos may contain profanity.

4:50 p.m.

Traffic is currently being blocked off at the intersection of KIOWA and NEVADA @FOX21News pic.twitter.com/1918rgYiVF — Daniela Leon (@danielaleontv) June 5, 2020

4:40 p.m.

Protesters have begun lining up to march, walking north Nevada.

Protesters lining up to march Friday / Courtney Fromm – FOX21 News

4:30 p.m.

Protesters are gathered outside of City Hall, some even out Friday for the first time.