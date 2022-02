GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Fresh off announcing his reelection bid, Governor Jared Polis is in Grand Junction to sign an executive order about broadband services, and will speak with officials from the City of Grand Junction, Mesa County, and the Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce about the “State of the State.”

The event will take place at the Two Rivers Convention Center on Main Street in Downtown Grand Junction at 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 17.