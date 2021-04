EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The Fox21 Storm Team is tracking the possbility of the first severe storm of the season in El Paso County. There is active weather North and Northeast of El Paso County that has potential for severe weather.

The FOX21 team is monitoring the activity closely.

What the hail! Here's the scene in Ellicott after this afternoon's storms. Still more storms moving across eastern El Paso County this evening #COWX pic.twitter.com/hIzYhNy7Sy — Valerie Mills (@ValWeatherGal) April 27, 2021

The hail is already melting really fast in downtown Calhan. We are heading south near Ellicott to check out the rain/hail mix there. @FOX21News @ValWeatherGal pic.twitter.com/AD2IAr7xo8 — Lauren Scharf (@LaurenScharfTV) April 27, 2021

The plows are out in Calhan, pushing away about an inch of accumulated hail off of the roads. @FOX21News @ValWeatherGal pic.twitter.com/4Bg1zgc0F7 — Lauren Scharf (@LaurenScharfTV) April 27, 2021

Trained spotters reporting ping pong sized hail in this storm just south of Limon #cowx pic.twitter.com/nIdfRGIsQq — Valerie Mills (@ValWeatherGal) April 27, 2021

The hail is starting to pile up in Ellicott under the severe storm moving across. Thanks to @FOX21News viewer Allison for sending this #cowx pic.twitter.com/ORATYnx5J9 — Valerie Mills (@ValWeatherGal) April 27, 2021

