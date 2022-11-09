DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will provide an update on Wednesday morning as the transmission of respiratory viruses, like RSV, COVID-19, and flu increase.

Scott Bookman, Director for the Division of Disease Control and Public Health Response, Dr. Kevin Carney, Associate Chief Medical Officer for Children’s Hospital Colorado and Dr. Rachel Herlihy, State Epidemiologist, will provide the update during a news conference on Wednesday morning.

The news conference is scheduled to start at 10:40 a.m.

CDPHE said increased RSV infections are putting a strain on the state’s pediatric health care system.

How to prevent respiratory viruses

CDPHE said you can do the following to prevent respiratory viruses:

Getting vaccinated. Both flu and COVID-19 have effective, safe vaccines. Anyone 6 months and older can get vaccinated for flu and COVID-19. It is safe to get the vaccines together.

Seeing or calling a health care provider or doctor before going to a busy emergency department when you or your child has respiratory symptoms. Your provider can help you determine the best ways to manage symptoms and when it is important to be seen in the clinic, urgent care, or emergency department.

Staying home when sick, including not visiting or interacting with people who may be at higher risk, including older adults, young children, and infants. This is key to preventing the spread of viruses and causing outbreaks which put additional strain on the hospital system.

Washing your hands frequently for at least 20 seconds with soap and water or with hand sanitizer with 60% alcohol.

Covering your nose and mouth with a tissue or upper arm sleeve when you cough or sneeze, throw away the tissue after you use it, and clean hands as instructed above.

Cleaning potentially contaminated surfaces, like doorknobs, tables, handrails, etc.

Avoiding sharing cups, eating utensils, and touching your face with unwashed hands.

