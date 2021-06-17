‘Little slice of hell’: Graffiti house in Colorado Springs goes viral, sells for more than half a million dollars

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs home in the Broadmoor Bluffs area was destroyed by a tenant and is now up for sale. The listing ad has gone viral and the price tag isn’t stopping investors.

The home off Churchill Court is listed at $590,000. The real estate agent said they’ve had more than a dozen cash offers. The vulgar messages on the walls, floors, holes, and animal droppings everywhere aren’t stopping potential buyers.

“It does need some TLC,” Real Estate Agent Mimi Foster said. “There’s not a surface in this house that hasn’t been trashed. I’ve never seen anything like this. This is anger.”

The 67-year-old tenant quit paying rent in the Fall of 2019 and the homeowner has tried to get the insurance company to help pay to fix the place up for last year.

The property managing company hired by the homeowner to evict the tenant allegedly let the disgruntled tenant back inside after the eviction to claim her belongings unsupervised. That is when she did the destruction.

Besides selling homes for a living Foster also writes novels and so she created a clever listing to sell the home. She didn’t want any agent or buyer walking into the home with unrealistic expectations.

“If you dream of owning your own little slice of hell and turning it into a piece of heaven then look no further,” Foster wrote. “But for the special person who can see through the rough diamond to the polished gem inside.”

The house description on Redfin

The house was put on the market for more than half a million dollars on Tuesday and the story went viral. It just goes to show how hot the housing market truly is in Colorado Springs.

“Even a year ago when I first took the listing, I don’t think it is possible we could have put it on the market for this amount of money, but there is so much interest especially in fix and flippers,” Foster explained.

The tenant is also accused of locking two cats inside a bathroom and they weren’t found until months later.

“Can I say that I am more angry at the property manager for letting her in,” Foster added. “I would like the tenant to go to jail, not only for the destruction in here but for the cats. I know we can’t get any money out of her but I think that she should have to pay for what she has done to this woman’s life.”

Before the tenant left she also gave a bill to the owner of $38,000 for a new roof.

The out-of-state homeowner plans to press charges. Someone has even set up a Go-Fund-Me page for the homeowner. According to court documents, the tenant had a long list of financial issues prior to living in this home.

The house is expected to be under contract by the end of the day Friday.