Little Glass Art has creative fun crafts for the holidays

COLORADO SPRINGS – Just in time for the holidays and with many families deciding to stay at home because of the on-going pandemic, Little Glass Art has some fun crafts for you and your family.

At Little Glass Art, their mission first and foremost is to create memorable experiences. They stated that they believe every interaction large, or small has the opportunity to create a lasting memory.

Beyond that, Little Glass Art aims to offer unique experiences in unusual creative mediums with a focus on originality, imagination and ingenuity.

They offer in-person classes, online classes, private parties and tools and supplies.

You can contact Little Glass Art on Facebook and Instagram or through email at Hello@LittleGlassArt.co. They are located at Cottonwood Center for the Arts: 427 E. Colorado Ave

Colorado Springs, CO 80903 United States.