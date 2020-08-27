List: Which schools in Colorado have positive COVID-19 cases

DENVER (KDVR) — As school resumes for students in Colorado, many districts have already reported positive COVID-19 cases.
As of Wednesday at 8 a.m., these are the schools with positive cases:
PreK-12 schools:
- Sand Creek Elementary (All sixth grade students learning remote until Sept. 8)
- Hodgkins Leadership Academy (Some students quarantined until Sept. 8)
- Fort Lupton High School (Remote learning until Sept. 8)
- Burlington Middle School (Remote learning until Sept. 8)
- Windsor Middle School (Some students off campus until Sept. 10)
- Soaring Eagles Elementary School (School closed until Monday, small group quarantined until Sept. 8)
- North Mesa Elementary School (Remote learning until at least Aug. 25)
- Grandview High School (Infected student attended school on Aug. 20. School is reaching out to people who were in contact with that student.)
- Overland High School (A very limited number of students were in close contact. The infected student last attended school on Wednesday, Aug. 19)
- Eaglecrest High School (Cherry Creek School District says there was no impact to students or staff)
Colleges and Universities:
- CU Boulder (Ongoing quarantines)
- Colorado School of Mines (Ongoing quarantines)
- Colorado College (Loomis Residence Hall quarantined until Sept. 1)
We will continue to update this story as more schools are added to the list.
