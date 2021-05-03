LIST: Where to get a vaccine in Pueblo this week

Registered Nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. – Alaska became the first state in the country last week to open vaccination access to everyone over the age of 16 and has fully vaccinated 16 percent of the state’s population, the highest rate in the country. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Community Vaccination Clinic at the Colorado State Fairgrounds is open seven days this week to provide greater opportunities to individuals to get a vaccine at no cost from 8:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m. Appointment available, and walk-up or drive-ups accepted.

Vaccination clinics are provided in Pueblo County to deliver vaccines throughout the area. This is a list of upcoming clinics in Pueblo Counting and surrounding area.

Pueblo Community College – May 3 until 7:00 p.m.

– May 3 until 7:00 p.m. Denver Broncos cheerleaders and Mascot -May 4, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Denver Broncos cheerleaders and Miles the Mascot will visit the Community Vaccination Site at the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo to encourage Coloradans to get vaccinated. Broncos giveaways will be available to those who received their vaccine and are waiting in the observation area after receiving a vaccine.

-May 4, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Denver Broncos cheerleaders and Miles the Mascot will visit the Community Vaccination Site at the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo to encourage Coloradans to get vaccinated. Broncos giveaways will be available to those who received their vaccine and are waiting in the observation area after receiving a vaccine. Delores Huerta Preparatory High -May 4, 2:30- 7:00 p.m.

-May 4, 2:30- 7:00 p.m. Canon City High School – May 5, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

– May 5, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Sacred Heart Catholic Church – May 6 – 10:00am – 6:00pm

– May 6 – 10:00am – 6:00pm East High School – May 7 – 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

– May 7 – 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Florence Junior Senior High School -May 11- 4:00 -9:00 p.m.

Make an appointment ahead of time by visiting www.primarybio.com/r/centurapopup or call (720) 882-8065 between 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. daily. Get an appointment on-site by stopping by the clinic. Appointments available and walk-ups accepted.