List: Trick-or-Treat events around Colorado Springs

The end of October is here and it’s time for all of the ghosts and goblins to go trick-or-treating in search of sweets.

Here is a list of a few events where young kids can wear their costumes and grab handfuls of candy.

OCT 25

2019 Halloween Dance at Colorado Springs City Auditorium from 6 – 9 p.m.

OCT 25 – 27

Boo at the Zoo at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo 4-8:30 p.m. $19.75 online, $24.75 at gate and discounts available for Zoo members, military and seniors age 65+

OCT 26

Halloween ComicFest at KaPow! Comics & Coffee from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Halloween History Hunt at Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum from 10 a.m. – Noon

Trunk-Or-Treat Halloweenfest at KJ Comics Marketplace from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. FREE 10-5 we will have vendors for your nightmare before Christmas pre shopping. 3-5 we will have a trick or treating for the kids come dressed up then we will have a kids Halloween party from 6-8 pm with all the classic games and karaoke then it turns ghostly at 8 with an adult-only party for the adult party this includes dancing karaoke drinks of the ghoulish nature and food. So come hang out shop bring the kids then come back for some adult fun

Trick-Or-Treat Trail at Colorado Springs Flea Market from Noon – 4 p.m. FREE

2019 Halloween House Party at Hillside Community Center from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. FREE

Trunk-Or-Treat at 4 Wheel Parts Store from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. FREE

Trunk-Or-Treat at Victory World Outreach from 2 – 3:30 p.m. FREE

Macaroni Kid at Turman Elementary School from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. FREE

Trunk-Or-Treat at 360 Command View from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. FREE

Trunk-Or-Treat at Pikes Peak Council from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. FREE

Spooktacular Fall Family Festival at Garden Ranch YMCA from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. FREE

Trunk-Or-Treat at the YMCA at First and Main from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. FREE

Trick-Or-Treat Street at Discovery Canyon Campus from 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. Cost for the Haunted Theatre is $2 for kids and $3 for adults

Trunk-Or-Treat Fall Festival at Heart of the Springs Church from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. FREE

Elev8 Presents Heady Halloween 2019 at Sunshine Studios Live from 6 p.m. – 2 a.m. Trick Tickets are $2 each or 3 for $5 or 10 for $10. Prizes will be chosen at midnight. Entry tickets are only $10 and will be available at Sunshine Studios, Higher Elevations, and Elev8 Glass Gallery. They will be $12 at the door!

OCT 27

Trick-Or-Treating in the Park at Acacia Park from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. FREE

Kid’s Halloween Gummy Class at Crafted Colorado Handmade Market at Noon Tickets are $21.65

Punk & Metal Halloween Flea Market at Zodiac Venue/Bar from Noon – 6 p.m. $3 entry fee for ages 13 and over Children 12 and under admitted free

Trunk-Or-Treat at Lifted Lifestyle Colorado at 1 p.m. FREE

Trunk-Or-Treat at Good Shepherd United Methodist from 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. FREE

OCT 28

Trunk-Or-Treat at Texas Roadhouse from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. FREE

OCT 30

Trunk-Or-Treat at ACI Learning Centers from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. FREE

OCT 31

NTSOC All Abilities Trick-Or-Treating from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. FREE

Trick-Or-Treating at Space Foundation Discovery Center from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. $5-$10

Halloween Manga Fest at Rainy Day Anime from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. FREE

Indoor Family Friendly Halloween Festival at SoccerHaus from 2 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. FREE

Community Halloween Event at IntelliTec from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. FREE

Sidewalk Trick-Or-Treat at Community Congregational Church of Manitou Springs from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. FREE

Trunk-Or-Treat at Citadel Mall from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. FREE

Trunk-Or-Treat at Discovery Church Colorado from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. FREE

Trick-Or-Treating at the Little Free Library from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. FREE

Trick-Or-Treat Yo’self at Boxing Brothers Ciderhouse from 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tickets are just $25 and includes a flight of 6 ciders & 6 chocolates from Cacao Chemistry