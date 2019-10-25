List: Trick-or-Treat events around Colorado Springs

The end of October is here and it’s time for all of the ghosts and goblins to go trick-or-treating in search of sweets.
Here is a list of a few events where young kids can wear their costumes and grab handfuls of candy.
OCT 25
2019 Halloween Dance at Colorado Springs City Auditorium from 6 – 9 p.m.
OCT 25 – 27
Boo at the Zoo at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo 4-8:30 p.m. $19.75 online, $24.75 at gate and discounts available for Zoo members, military and seniors age 65+
OCT 26
Halloween ComicFest at KaPow! Comics & Coffee from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Halloween History Hunt at Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum from 10 a.m. – Noon
Trunk-Or-Treat Halloweenfest at KJ Comics Marketplace from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. FREE 10-5 we will have vendors for your nightmare before Christmas pre shopping. 3-5 we will have a trick or treating for the kids come dressed up then we will have a kids Halloween party from 6-8 pm with all the classic games and karaoke then it turns ghostly at 8 with an adult-only party for the adult party this includes dancing karaoke drinks of the ghoulish nature and food. So come hang out shop bring the kids then come back for some adult fun
Trick-Or-Treat Trail at Colorado Springs Flea Market from Noon – 4 p.m. FREE
2019 Halloween House Party at Hillside Community Center from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. FREE
Trunk-Or-Treat at 4 Wheel Parts Store from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. FREE
Trunk-Or-Treat at Victory World Outreach from 2 – 3:30 p.m. FREE
Macaroni Kid at Turman Elementary School from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. FREE
Trunk-Or-Treat at 360 Command View from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. FREE
Trunk-Or-Treat at Pikes Peak Council from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. FREE
Spooktacular Fall Family Festival at Garden Ranch YMCA from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. FREE
Trunk-Or-Treat at the YMCA at First and Main from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. FREE
Trick-Or-Treat Street at Discovery Canyon Campus from 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. Cost for the Haunted Theatre is $2 for kids and $3 for adults
Trunk-Or-Treat Fall Festival at Heart of the Springs Church from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. FREE
Elev8 Presents Heady Halloween 2019 at Sunshine Studios Live from 6 p.m. – 2 a.m. Trick Tickets are $2 each or 3 for $5 or 10 for $10. Prizes will be chosen at midnight. Entry tickets are only $10 and will be available at Sunshine Studios, Higher Elevations, and Elev8 Glass Gallery. They will be $12 at the door!
OCT 27
Trick-Or-Treating in the Park at Acacia Park from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. FREE
Kid’s Halloween Gummy Class at Crafted Colorado Handmade Market at Noon Tickets are $21.65
Punk & Metal Halloween Flea Market at Zodiac Venue/Bar from Noon – 6 p.m. $3 entry fee for ages 13 and over Children 12 and under admitted free
Trunk-Or-Treat at Lifted Lifestyle Colorado at 1 p.m. FREE
Trunk-Or-Treat at Good Shepherd United Methodist from 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. FREE
OCT 28
Trunk-Or-Treat at Texas Roadhouse from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. FREE
OCT 30
Trunk-Or-Treat at ACI Learning Centers from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. FREE
OCT 31
NTSOC All Abilities Trick-Or-Treating from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. FREE
Trick-Or-Treating at Space Foundation Discovery Center from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. $5-$10
Halloween Manga Fest at Rainy Day Anime from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. FREE
Indoor Family Friendly Halloween Festival at SoccerHaus from 2 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. FREE
Community Halloween Event at IntelliTec from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. FREE
Sidewalk Trick-Or-Treat at Community Congregational Church of Manitou Springs from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. FREE
Trunk-Or-Treat at Citadel Mall from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. FREE
Trunk-Or-Treat at Discovery Church Colorado from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. FREE
Trick-Or-Treating at the Little Free Library from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. FREE
Trick-Or-Treat Yo’self at Boxing Brothers Ciderhouse from 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tickets are just $25 and includes a flight of 6 ciders & 6 chocolates from Cacao Chemistry