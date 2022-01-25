LIST: Here’s which schools and COVID facilities are delaying opening due to Wednesday’s wintry weather

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The following is a list of delays and closings in the region due to the winter weather in Southern Colorado.

Pueblo District 70: Rye Elementary, Rye High School, Craver Middle School and Beulah Schools will be starting two hours late on Wednesday, Jan. 26, due to icy roads and hazardous driving conditions. Preschool will run on late start schedule with morning pre-kindergarten from 9:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and afternoon Pre-K from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. More Info Here.

Cripple Creek-Victor: 2 Hours Late, effective tomorrow, Wednesday, Jan. 26.

Custer Co. School District: 2 Hours late, no morning preschool. Effective tomorrow, Wednesday, Jan. 26.



La Veta School Distrit RE-2: 2 Hours late, no preschool.

Huerfano Re-1: 2 Hours Late. More Info Here. Effective tomorrow, Wednesday, Jan. 26.

Primero RE-2 School District: 2 Hours Late

Trinidad School District : Closed for in-person instruction. Transition to remote learning.

The following are community COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites that will be either closed or on a delayed start tomorrow, Wednesday, Jan. 26.

Closed:

La Veta Fire Protection – La veta

Clayton Early Learning – Denver

Delayed Opening at 10 a.m.:

All City Stadium – Denver

Aurora Public Schools Professional Learning Office – Aurora

Centaurus High School – Lafayette

Colorado School of Mines – Golden

Echo Park Stadium – Parker

George Washington High School – Denver

Instructional Support Facility – Aurora

Jefferson County Fairgrounds – Golden

Red Rocks Community College – Lakewood

SVVSD Innovation Center – Longmont

Clear Creek Valley Park – Arvada

Dr. MLK Early College – Denver

Kunsmiller Creative Arts Academy – Denver

Our Lady Mother of the Church – Commerce City

Southwest Plaza – Littleton

Aims College – Greeley

SOAR Academy – Englewood

Clear Creek – Idaho Springs

Rocky Mountain Prep – Denver

Fort Morgan Lincoln Street – Fort Morgan

Riverdale Regional Park – Brighton

All patients with appointments are being provided information about rescheduling. Visit covid19.colorado.gov/testing for a list of open locations close to you.

As the weather conditions evolve throughout the day, additional community testing sites may be required to close.

This article will be updated.