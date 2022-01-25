LIST: Here’s which schools and COVID facilities are delaying opening due to Wednesday’s wintry weather

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The following is a list of delays and closings in the region due to the winter weather in Southern Colorado.
Pueblo District 70: Rye Elementary, Rye High School, Craver Middle School and Beulah Schools will be starting two hours late on Wednesday, Jan. 26, due to icy roads and hazardous driving conditions. Preschool will run on late start schedule with morning pre-kindergarten from 9:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and afternoon Pre-K from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. More Info Here.
Cripple Creek-Victor: 2 Hours Late, effective tomorrow, Wednesday, Jan. 26.
Custer Co. School District: 2 Hours late, no morning preschool. Effective tomorrow, Wednesday, Jan. 26.
La Veta School Distrit RE-2: 2 Hours late, no preschool.
Huerfano Re-1: 2 Hours Late. More Info Here. Effective tomorrow, Wednesday, Jan. 26.
Primero RE-2 School District: 2 Hours Late
Trinidad School District : Closed for in-person instruction. Transition to remote learning.
The following are community COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites that will be either closed or on a delayed start tomorrow, Wednesday, Jan. 26.
Closed:
- La Veta Fire Protection – La veta
- Clayton Early Learning – Denver
Delayed Opening at 10 a.m.:
- All City Stadium – Denver
- Aurora Public Schools Professional Learning Office – Aurora
- Centaurus High School – Lafayette
- Colorado School of Mines – Golden
- Echo Park Stadium – Parker
- George Washington High School – Denver
- Instructional Support Facility – Aurora
- Jefferson County Fairgrounds – Golden
- Red Rocks Community College – Lakewood
- SVVSD Innovation Center – Longmont
- Clear Creek Valley Park – Arvada
- Dr. MLK Early College – Denver
- Kunsmiller Creative Arts Academy – Denver
- Our Lady Mother of the Church – Commerce City
- Southwest Plaza – Littleton
- Aims College – Greeley
- SOAR Academy – Englewood
- Clear Creek – Idaho Springs
- Rocky Mountain Prep – Denver
- Fort Morgan Lincoln Street – Fort Morgan
- Riverdale Regional Park – Brighton
- Jefferson County Fairgrounds – Golden
All patients with appointments are being provided information about rescheduling. Visit covid19.colorado.gov/testing for a list of open locations close to you.
As the weather conditions evolve throughout the day, additional community testing sites may be required to close.
This article will be updated.