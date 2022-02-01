List of delays, closings in light of winter weather

COLORADO SPRINGS — The following is a list of closings and delays in the Colorado Springs area and beyond in light of the upcoming winter weather.

New Life: Opening at 10:00 a.m. 7:30 a.m. prayer has been canceled, effective Wednesday, Feb. 2.

CIVA Charter School: Closed for traditional snow day, effective Wednesday, Feb. 2.

The Salon Professional Academy: Closed, effective Wednesday, Feb. 2.

Trinity Missionary Baptist Church: Evening activities canceled, effective Wednesday, Feb. 2.

Compassion International: Early release with all afternoon/evening activities canceled.

Cripple Creek-Victor: Closed but operating remotely. Remote learning has been scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 2, and Thursday, Feb. 3.

Church For All Nations: Evening activities canceled.

St. Patrick Catholic Church: Closed. All activities canceled effective Wednesday, Feb. 2.

Custer Co. School District: 2 Hours Late with no morning preschool, effective Wednesday, Feb. 2.

Hanover 28: Closed, effective Wednesday, Feb. 2.