List of delays, closings in light of winter weather for Feb. 23

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS — The following is a list of closings and delays across the Colorado Springs area and beyond. This list will be updated by FOX21 News throughout the evening.

SCHOOL DISTRICTS:

  • District 49: Closed.
  • Huerfano Re-1: 2 Hours Late.
  • Pueblo Dist. 70: CLOSED.
  • Banning Lewis Academy: Closed. All campuses are CLOSED. K-12 will have a snow day. All after-school activities are canceled.
  • Chavez/Huerta K-12 Preparatory Academy: Closed but operating remotely. Staff Report 9:30 a.m.
  • Pikes Peak School of Expedited Learning: Closed.
  • Cripple Creek-Victor: Closed but operating remotely. Virtual learning day.
  • Hanover 28: Closed.

CHURCHES & ORGANIZATIONS:

  • Focus on the Family: Closing at 4:20 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local