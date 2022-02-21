List of closings, delays in the Colorado Springs area due to winter storm for Feb. 22

COLORADO SPRINGS — The following is a list of closings and delays throughout the Colorado Springs area and beyond in anticipation of the upcoming winter storm.

COVID-19 TESTING/VACCINATION SITES:

The Citadel Mall, 750 Citadel Dr. E, Colorado Springs, CO (south of JCPenney) Testing delays and closures Tuesday, Feb. 22: Site open at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23: Closed. Thursday, Feb. 24: Site open at 10:00 a.m.

Vaccination delays and closures Tuesday, Feb. 22: Site open at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23: TBD. Thursday, Feb. 24: TBD.



Chapel Hills Mall, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO (southeast parking lot) Testing delays and closures Tuesday, Feb. 22: Site open at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23: Closed. Thursday, Feb. 24: Site open at 10:00 a.m. Vaccination delays and closures Tuesday, Feb. 22: Site open at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23: TBD. Thursday, Feb. 24: TBD.



1710 Briargate Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO (southeast parking lot) Falcon testing site, intersection of Old Meridian Rd. And Chicago Ave. Tuesday, Feb. 22: Closed Wednesday, Feb. 23: Closed Thursday, Feb. 24: Site open at 10:00 a.m.



intersection of Old Meridian Rd. And Chicago Ave. El Paso County Public Health South testing site, 6436 U.S. Highway 85-87, Fountain, CO (enter from Fontaine Blvd.) Tuesday, Feb. 22: Normal hours. Wednesday, Feb. 23: Closed. Thursday, Feb. 24: Open at 10:00 a.m.

Cripple Creek Parks and Rec – Cripple Creek – CLOSED.

– CLOSED. Douglas County Courthouse – Castle Rock – CLOSED.

– CLOSED. Falcon – CLOSED.

All sites are expected to resume normal hours on Friday, Feb. 25. For more information, visit El Paso County Public Health’s website at www.elpasocountyhealth.org.

This list will continue to be updated as the storm develops and announcements come in.