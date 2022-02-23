COLORADO SPRINGS — The following is a frequently-updated list of delays and closings of schools, businesses, organizations, churches and more in the Colorado Springs area and beyond, due to the current winter storm.

SCHOOLS:

  • Academy District 20: 2 Hours Delayed. All students and staff report to their respective schools/buildings in-person two-hours later than the normal posted school start time. Morning preschool is canceled when a two-hour late start occurs.
  • Banning Lewis Academy: 2 Hours Late. All campuses on 2 Hour Delay. K-5 starts at 10:00 a.m. 6-12 to start at 9:45 a.m.
  • CEC Colorado Springs: 2 Hours Late.
  • CPCD Head Start: 2 Hours Late. All morning classes classes canceled. All others delayed 2 hours.
  • Canon City RE-1: 2 Hours Late. E-Learning for 6th – 12th Grade.
  • Chavez/Huerta K-12 Preparatory Academy: Closed but operating remotely. 2-hour delay for on-campus staff.
  • Cheyenne Mountain District 12: 2 Hours Late, no morning preschool.
  • Chinook Trail Middle School: E-Learning due to burst water pipe.
  • Colorado College: Two-hour delay for staff. Children’s Center will open at 10 a.m.
  • Colorado Military Academy: 2 Hours Late. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Rocket Club will open at 8:00 a.m.
  • Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind: 2 Hours Late.
  • Colorado Springs Christian Schools: Delayed Start.
  • Colorado Springs District 11: 2 Hours Late.
  • Colorado State Univ. – Pueblo: 2 Hours Late. CO SPRINGS CAMPUS LOCATIONS ONLY – Two-hour delay for the Tower and Ft. Carson locations.  PUEBLO CAMPUS WILL OPERATE AS NORMAL. More Info Here (Effective tomorrow – Thu Feb 24th)
  • Colorado State University – Colorado Springs, Tower & Ft. Carson: 2 Hours Late. PUEBLO CAMPUS WILL OPERATE AS NORMAL.
  • Corpus Christi Catholic School: 2 Hours Late.
  • Cotopaxi Fremont RE-3: Closed for in-person instruction. Transition to remote learning.
  • Cripple Creek-Victor: Closed but operating remotely. Virtual learning day.
  • Custer Co. Sch. Dist. : Closed. No kindergarten or preschool.
  • District 49: 2 Hours Late.
  • Divine Redeemer Catholic School: 2 Hours Late.
  • Edison 54JT: 2 Hours Late. No Career Start
  • Elbert School District 200: 2 hour delay.
  • Ellicott 22: 2 Hours Late, no morning preschool.
  • Evangelical Christian Acad.: 2 Hours Late
  • Fountain-Ft. Carson Dist. 8: 2 Hours Late. No students, delayed start for staff only. Grab-and-go meals from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
  • Fremont-Florence RE-2: 2 Hours Late, no morning preschool.
  • Hanover 28: 2 Hours Late.
  • Huerfano Re-1: 2 Hours Late.
  • Lewis-Palmer District 38: 2 Hours Late.
  • Manitou Springs SD 14: 2 Hours Late.
  • Miami-Yoder Sch. Dist. JT-60: 2 Hours Late
  • Monument Acad. Charter Sch.: 2 Hours Late, no morning preschool. AM Kindie hours are 10:10 a.m. – 2:10 p.m.
  • Peyton 23JT: 2 Hours Late, no morning preschool. No Career Start.
  • Pikes Peak BOCES and SOE: 2 Hours Late.
  • Pikes Peak School of Expedited Learning: 2 Hours Late, no morning preschool.
  • Pima Medical Institute: Opening at 10 am
  • Primrose School of Springs Ranch: 2 Hours Late
  • Pueblo Community College – Pueblo & Fremont: Opening at 10:00 a.m.
  • Pueblo Dist. 70: 2-Hour Delayed Start
  • Rocky Mountain PACE: 2.5 Hours Late. Morning shift canceled. Essential appointment will continue.
  • St. John Neumann Catholic School: 2 Hours Late
  • St. Mary’s High School: 2 Hours Late.
  • St. Paul Catholic School: 2 Hours Late.
  • The Colorado Springs School: School and bus transportation will operate on a 2-hour delayed schedule. Classes will begin at 10:00 a.m. and Morning Care will not be offered.
  • The Salon Professional Academy: 2 Hours Late. Opening at 11:00 a.m.
  • The Vanguard School: 2 Hours Late.
  • Thomas MacLaren School: 2 Hours Late.
  • Widefield 3: 2 Hours Late, no morning preschool.

COVID-19 TESTING/VACCINE SITES:

DELAYED until 9 a.m.:

  • FLC Stadium – Durango 
  • La Plata Fairgrounds – Durango

DELAYED until 10 a.m.:

  • Boulder County Fairgrounds – Longmont
  • Boulder Stazio – Boulder
  • Canon City
  • Centennial Hospital – Centennial
  • Chapel Hills Mall – Colorado Springs
  • Citadel Mall – Colorado Springs
  • Cripple Creek Parks and Rec – Cripple Creek
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods Park – Commerce City
  • Douglas County Courthouse – Castle Rock
  • Estes Park Events Complex – Estes Park
  • Falcon
  • Foundations Church – Loveland
  • Fountain
  • Front Range Community College – Westminster
  • Park Meadows Mall – Lone Tree
  • Pirates Cove Water Park – Littleton
  • Pueblo County State Fairgrounds – Pueblo
  • Pueblo Mall – Pueblo
  • Sky Ridge Hospital – Lone Tree
  • Timberline Church – Fort Collins
  • UNC Campus – Greeley
  • Water World – Federal Heights

DELAYED until 11 a.m.:

  • Pagosa Springs Medical Center – Pagosa Springs

DELAYED until Noon:

  • 16th Street Mall
  • Aims College
  • All City Stadium
  • Aurora Public Schools PLCC – Aurora
  • Centaurus High School – Denver
  • Clear Creek – Idaho Springs
  • Clear Creek Valley Park – Arvada
  • Colorado School of Mines – Golden
  • DMLK Early College – Denver
  • Echo Park Stadium – Denver
  • George Washington High School – Denver
  • Gunnison County Fairgrounds – Gunnison
  • Instructional Support Facility – Denver
  • Jefferson County Fairgrounds – Golden
  • Kunsmiller – Denver
  • Lakewood at South Kipling – Lakewood
  • Our Lady Mother of the Church – Commerce City
  • Riverdale Regional Park – Brighton
  • Rocky Mountain Prep – Denver
  • SOAR Academy – Englewood
  • SVVSD Innovation Center – Longmont
  • SW Plaza – Littleton

Closed

  • Walsenburg Train Depot- Walsenburg
  • Washington County Fairgrounds – Akron

MILITARY BASES/ORGANIZATIONS:

  • Pueblo Chemical Depot: 2 hrs late for non-mission-essential staff.

CHURCHES/COMMUNITY ORGANIZATIONS:

  • Compassion International: 3 Hours Late
  • First Presbyterian Church : No morning preschool. Campus opens at 10:00 a.m. No MOPS. All morning activities canceled.
  • New Life: Opening at 10:00 a.m. Morning prayer canceled.
  • Security Public Library: Opening at 10:00 a.m.
  • Upper Arkansas Area Council of Gov.: 2 Hours Late
  • Vista Grande Baptist Church: Opening at 10:00 a.m.