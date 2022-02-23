COLORADO SPRINGS — The following is a frequently-updated list of delays and closings of schools, businesses, organizations, churches and more in the Colorado Springs area and beyond, due to the current winter storm.
SCHOOLS:
- Academy District 20: 2 Hours Delayed. All students and staff report to their respective schools/buildings in-person two-hours later than the normal posted school start time. Morning preschool is canceled when a two-hour late start occurs.
- Banning Lewis Academy: 2 Hours Late. All campuses on 2 Hour Delay. K-5 starts at 10:00 a.m. 6-12 to start at 9:45 a.m.
- CEC Colorado Springs: 2 Hours Late.
- CPCD Head Start: 2 Hours Late. All morning classes classes canceled. All others delayed 2 hours.
- Canon City RE-1: 2 Hours Late. E-Learning for 6th – 12th Grade.
- Chavez/Huerta K-12 Preparatory Academy: Closed but operating remotely. 2-hour delay for on-campus staff.
- Cheyenne Mountain District 12: 2 Hours Late, no morning preschool.
- Chinook Trail Middle School: E-Learning due to burst water pipe.
- Colorado College: Two-hour delay for staff. Children’s Center will open at 10 a.m.
- Colorado Military Academy: 2 Hours Late. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Rocket Club will open at 8:00 a.m.
- Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind: 2 Hours Late.
- Colorado Springs Christian Schools: Delayed Start.
- Colorado Springs District 11: 2 Hours Late.
- Colorado State Univ. – Pueblo: 2 Hours Late. CO SPRINGS CAMPUS LOCATIONS ONLY – Two-hour delay for the Tower and Ft. Carson locations. PUEBLO CAMPUS WILL OPERATE AS NORMAL. More Info Here (Effective tomorrow – Thu Feb 24th)
- Colorado State University – Colorado Springs, Tower & Ft. Carson: 2 Hours Late. PUEBLO CAMPUS WILL OPERATE AS NORMAL.
- Corpus Christi Catholic School: 2 Hours Late.
- Cotopaxi Fremont RE-3: Closed for in-person instruction. Transition to remote learning.
- Cripple Creek-Victor: Closed but operating remotely. Virtual learning day.
- Custer Co. Sch. Dist. : Closed. No kindergarten or preschool.
- District 49: 2 Hours Late.
- Divine Redeemer Catholic School: 2 Hours Late.
- Edison 54JT: 2 Hours Late. No Career Start
- Elbert School District 200: 2 hour delay.
- Ellicott 22: 2 Hours Late, no morning preschool.
- Evangelical Christian Acad.: 2 Hours Late
- Fountain-Ft. Carson Dist. 8: 2 Hours Late. No students, delayed start for staff only. Grab-and-go meals from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- Fremont-Florence RE-2: 2 Hours Late, no morning preschool.
- Hanover 28: 2 Hours Late.
- Huerfano Re-1: 2 Hours Late.
- Lewis-Palmer District 38: 2 Hours Late.
- Manitou Springs SD 14: 2 Hours Late.
- Miami-Yoder Sch. Dist. JT-60: 2 Hours Late
- Monument Acad. Charter Sch.: 2 Hours Late, no morning preschool. AM Kindie hours are 10:10 a.m. – 2:10 p.m.
- Peyton 23JT: 2 Hours Late, no morning preschool. No Career Start.
- Pikes Peak BOCES and SOE: 2 Hours Late.
- Pikes Peak School of Expedited Learning: 2 Hours Late, no morning preschool.
- Pima Medical Institute: Opening at 10 am
- Primrose School of Springs Ranch: 2 Hours Late
- Pueblo Community College – Pueblo & Fremont: Opening at 10:00 a.m.
- Pueblo Dist. 70: 2-Hour Delayed Start
- Rocky Mountain PACE: 2.5 Hours Late. Morning shift canceled. Essential appointment will continue.
- St. John Neumann Catholic School: 2 Hours Late
- St. Mary’s High School: 2 Hours Late.
- St. Paul Catholic School: 2 Hours Late.
- The Colorado Springs School: School and bus transportation will operate on a 2-hour delayed schedule. Classes will begin at 10:00 a.m. and Morning Care will not be offered.
- The Salon Professional Academy: 2 Hours Late. Opening at 11:00 a.m.
- The Vanguard School: 2 Hours Late.
- Thomas MacLaren School: 2 Hours Late.
- Widefield 3: 2 Hours Late, no morning preschool.
COVID-19 TESTING/VACCINE SITES:
DELAYED until 9 a.m.:
- FLC Stadium – Durango
- La Plata Fairgrounds – Durango
DELAYED until 10 a.m.:
- Boulder County Fairgrounds – Longmont
- Boulder Stazio – Boulder
- Canon City
- Centennial Hospital – Centennial
- Chapel Hills Mall – Colorado Springs
- Citadel Mall – Colorado Springs
- Cripple Creek Parks and Rec – Cripple Creek
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Park – Commerce City
- Douglas County Courthouse – Castle Rock
- Estes Park Events Complex – Estes Park
- Falcon
- Foundations Church – Loveland
- Fountain
- Front Range Community College – Westminster
- Park Meadows Mall – Lone Tree
- Pirates Cove Water Park – Littleton
- Pueblo County State Fairgrounds – Pueblo
- Pueblo Mall – Pueblo
- Sky Ridge Hospital – Lone Tree
- Timberline Church – Fort Collins
- UNC Campus – Greeley
- Water World – Federal Heights
DELAYED until 11 a.m.:
- Pagosa Springs Medical Center – Pagosa Springs
DELAYED until Noon:
- 16th Street Mall
- Aims College
- All City Stadium
- Aurora Public Schools PLCC – Aurora
- Centaurus High School – Denver
- Clear Creek – Idaho Springs
- Clear Creek Valley Park – Arvada
- Colorado School of Mines – Golden
- DMLK Early College – Denver
- Echo Park Stadium – Denver
- George Washington High School – Denver
- Gunnison County Fairgrounds – Gunnison
- Instructional Support Facility – Denver
- Jefferson County Fairgrounds – Golden
- Kunsmiller – Denver
- Lakewood at South Kipling – Lakewood
- Our Lady Mother of the Church – Commerce City
- Riverdale Regional Park – Brighton
- Rocky Mountain Prep – Denver
- SOAR Academy – Englewood
- SVVSD Innovation Center – Longmont
- SW Plaza – Littleton
Closed
- Walsenburg Train Depot- Walsenburg
- Washington County Fairgrounds – Akron
MILITARY BASES/ORGANIZATIONS:
- Pueblo Chemical Depot: 2 hrs late for non-mission-essential staff.
CHURCHES/COMMUNITY ORGANIZATIONS:
- Compassion International: 3 Hours Late
- First Presbyterian Church : No morning preschool. Campus opens at 10:00 a.m. No MOPS. All morning activities canceled.
- New Life: Opening at 10:00 a.m. Morning prayer canceled.
- Security Public Library: Opening at 10:00 a.m.
- Upper Arkansas Area Council of Gov.: 2 Hours Late
- Vista Grande Baptist Church: Opening at 10:00 a.m.