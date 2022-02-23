COLORADO SPRINGS — The following is a frequently-updated list of delays and closings of schools, businesses, organizations, churches and more in the Colorado Springs area and beyond, due to the current winter storm.

SCHOOLS:

Academy District 20: 2 Hours Delayed. All students and staff report to their respective schools/buildings in-person two-hours later than the normal posted school start time. Morning preschool is canceled when a two-hour late start occurs.

2 Hours Delayed. All students and staff report to their respective schools/buildings in-person two-hours later than the normal posted school start time. Morning preschool is canceled when a two-hour late start occurs. Banning Lewis Academy: 2 Hours Late. All campuses on 2 Hour Delay. K-5 starts at 10:00 a.m. 6-12 to start at 9:45 a.m.

2 Hours Late. All campuses on 2 Hour Delay. K-5 starts at 10:00 a.m. 6-12 to start at 9:45 a.m. CEC Colorado Springs: 2 Hours Late.

2 Hours Late. CPCD Head Start: 2 Hours Late. All morning classes classes canceled. All others delayed 2 hours.

2 Hours Late. All morning classes classes canceled. All others delayed 2 hours. Canon City RE-1: 2 Hours Late. E-Learning for 6th – 12th Grade.

2 Hours Late. E-Learning for 6th – 12th Grade. Chavez/Huerta K-12 Preparatory Academy: Closed but operating remotely. 2-hour delay for on-campus staff.

Closed but operating remotely. 2-hour delay for on-campus staff. Cheyenne Mountain District 12: 2 Hours Late, no morning preschool.

2 Hours Late, no morning preschool. Chinook Trail Middle School: E-Learning due to burst water pipe.

E-Learning due to burst water pipe. Colorado College: Two-hour delay for staff. Children’s Center will open at 10 a.m.

Two-hour delay for staff. Children’s Center will open at 10 a.m. Colorado Military Academy: 2 Hours Late. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Rocket Club will open at 8:00 a.m.

2 Hours Late. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Rocket Club will open at 8:00 a.m. Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind: 2 Hours Late.

2 Hours Late. Colorado Springs Christian Schools: Delayed Start.

Delayed Start. Colorado Springs District 11: 2 Hours Late.

2 Hours Late. Colorado State Univ. – Pueblo: 2 Hours Late. CO SPRINGS CAMPUS LOCATIONS ONLY – Two-hour delay for the Tower and Ft. Carson locations. PUEBLO CAMPUS WILL OPERATE AS NORMAL. More Info Here (Effective tomorrow – Thu Feb 24th)

2 Hours Late. CO SPRINGS CAMPUS LOCATIONS ONLY – Two-hour delay for the Tower and Ft. Carson locations. PUEBLO CAMPUS WILL OPERATE AS NORMAL. More Info Here (Effective tomorrow – Thu Feb 24th) Colorado State University – Colorado Springs, Tower & Ft. Carson: 2 Hours Late. PUEBLO CAMPUS WILL OPERATE AS NORMAL.

2 Hours Late. PUEBLO CAMPUS WILL OPERATE AS NORMAL. Corpus Christi Catholic School: 2 Hours Late.

2 Hours Late. Cotopaxi Fremont RE-3: Closed for in-person instruction. Transition to remote learning.

Closed for in-person instruction. Transition to remote learning. Cripple Creek-Victor: Closed but operating remotely. Virtual learning day.

Closed but operating remotely. Virtual learning day. Custer Co. Sch. Dist. : Closed. No kindergarten or preschool.

Closed. No kindergarten or preschool. District 49: 2 Hours Late.

2 Hours Late. Divine Redeemer Catholic School: 2 Hours Late.

2 Hours Late. Edison 54JT: 2 Hours Late. No Career Start

2 Hours Late. No Career Start Elbert School District 200: 2 hour delay.

2 hour delay. Ellicott 22: 2 Hours Late, no morning preschool.

2 Hours Late, no morning preschool. Evangelical Christian Acad.: 2 Hours Late

2 Hours Late Fountain-Ft. Carson Dist. 8: 2 Hours Late. No students, delayed start for staff only. Grab-and-go meals from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

2 Hours Late. No students, delayed start for staff only. Grab-and-go meals from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Fremont-Florence RE-2: 2 Hours Late, no morning preschool.

2 Hours Late, no morning preschool. Hanover 28: 2 Hours Late.

2 Hours Late. Huerfano Re-1: 2 Hours Late.

2 Hours Late. Lewis-Palmer District 38: 2 Hours Late.

2 Hours Late. Manitou Springs SD 14: 2 Hours Late.

2 Hours Late. Miami-Yoder Sch. Dist. JT-60: 2 Hours Late

2 Hours Late Monument Acad. Charter Sch.: 2 Hours Late, no morning preschool. AM Kindie hours are 10:10 a.m. – 2:10 p.m.

2 Hours Late, no morning preschool. AM Kindie hours are 10:10 a.m. – 2:10 p.m. Peyton 23JT: 2 Hours Late, no morning preschool. No Career Start.

2 Hours Late, no morning preschool. No Career Start. Pikes Peak BOCES and SOE: 2 Hours Late.

2 Hours Late. Pikes Peak School of Expedited Learning: 2 Hours Late, no morning preschool.

2 Hours Late, no morning preschool. Pima Medical Institute: Opening at 10 am

Opening at 10 am Primrose School of Springs Ranch: 2 Hours Late

2 Hours Late Pueblo Community College – Pueblo & Fremont: Opening at 10:00 a.m.

Opening at 10:00 a.m. Pueblo Dist. 70: 2-Hour Delayed Start

2-Hour Delayed Start Rocky Mountain PACE: 2.5 Hours Late. Morning shift canceled. Essential appointment will continue.

2.5 Hours Late. Morning shift canceled. Essential appointment will continue. St. John Neumann Catholic School: 2 Hours Late

2 Hours Late St. Mary’s High School: 2 Hours Late.

2 Hours Late. St. Paul Catholic School: 2 Hours Late.

2 Hours Late. The Colorado Springs School: School and bus transportation will operate on a 2-hour delayed schedule. Classes will begin at 10:00 a.m. and Morning Care will not be offered.

School and bus transportation will operate on a 2-hour delayed schedule. Classes will begin at 10:00 a.m. and Morning Care will not be offered. The Salon Professional Academy: 2 Hours Late. Opening at 11:00 a.m.

2 Hours Late. Opening at 11:00 a.m. The Vanguard School: 2 Hours Late.

2 Hours Late. Thomas MacLaren School: 2 Hours Late.

2 Hours Late. Widefield 3: 2 Hours Late, no morning preschool.

COVID-19 TESTING/VACCINE SITES:

DELAYED until 9 a.m.:

FLC Stadium – Durango

La Plata Fairgrounds – Durango

DELAYED until 10 a.m.:

Boulder County Fairgrounds – Longmont

Boulder Stazio – Boulder

Canon City

Centennial Hospital – Centennial

Chapel Hills Mall – Colorado Springs

Citadel Mall – Colorado Springs

Cripple Creek Parks and Rec – Cripple Creek

Dick’s Sporting Goods Park – Commerce City

Douglas County Courthouse – Castle Rock

Estes Park Events Complex – Estes Park

Falcon

Foundations Church – Loveland

Fountain

Front Range Community College – Westminster

Park Meadows Mall – Lone Tree

Pirates Cove Water Park – Littleton

Pueblo County State Fairgrounds – Pueblo

Pueblo Mall – Pueblo

Sky Ridge Hospital – Lone Tree

Timberline Church – Fort Collins

UNC Campus – Greeley

Water World – Federal Heights

DELAYED until 11 a.m.:

Pagosa Springs Medical Center – Pagosa Springs

DELAYED until Noon:

16th Street Mall

Aims College

All City Stadium

Aurora Public Schools PLCC – Aurora

Centaurus High School – Denver

Clear Creek – Idaho Springs

Clear Creek Valley Park – Arvada

Colorado School of Mines – Golden

DMLK Early College – Denver

Echo Park Stadium – Denver

George Washington High School – Denver

Gunnison County Fairgrounds – Gunnison

Instructional Support Facility – Denver

Jefferson County Fairgrounds – Golden

Kunsmiller – Denver

Lakewood at South Kipling – Lakewood

Our Lady Mother of the Church – Commerce City

Riverdale Regional Park – Brighton

Rocky Mountain Prep – Denver

SOAR Academy – Englewood

SVVSD Innovation Center – Longmont

SW Plaza – Littleton

Closed

Walsenburg Train Depot- Walsenburg

Washington County Fairgrounds – Akron

MILITARY BASES/ORGANIZATIONS:

Pueblo Chemical Depot: 2 hrs late for non-mission-essential staff.

CHURCHES/COMMUNITY ORGANIZATIONS: