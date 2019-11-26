Liquor store customers in Fountain take down suspected robber

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — On Monday around 6:45 P.M. officers were called to High Spirits Liquor, located at 301 S. Santa Fe Avenue, for a report of a robbery.

The suspect stated he had a weapon, and demanded cash from the clerk.

Two customers saw what was happening, took action and held the suspect down until officers arrived within 5 seconds of being dispatched to the call.

The suspect was identified as 29-year-old James Mason. He was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on the following charges: Aggravated Robbery, Menacing, and Theft.

Anyone with information, or is a witness to this investigation, is asked to call (719) 390-5555; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634 STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.