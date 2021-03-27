Line stretches around building for Scheels opening

COLORADO SPRINGS –Scheels hosting it’s grand opening in Colorado Springs Saturday. After building their store for months and hiring 380 local people to staff the place, customers getting thier turn to check out the business.

FOX21 caught up with some people who waited for anywhere between 1 to 2.5 hours.

Saturday morning lines wrapped around the 220,000-square-foot store.

People streamed in to see the giant Ferris wheel, candy store and giant salt water aquarium.

Scheel’s will be monitoring and limiting our store’s capacity upon opening to ensure safe social distancing.

The Ferris wheel will begin operating Monday, March 29th.

Due to the nationwide high demand of ammunition, we will be limiting the quantity each individual may purchase to three boxes.