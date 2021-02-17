Limited number of homes for sale around the Pikes Peak region

COLORADO SPRINGS — The housing market in the Pikes Peak region drawing from a vastly smaller inventory of homes compared to this time last year.

In January of this year, only 460 homes were listed for sale compared to more than 1,100 at the same time last year.

But it’s not all bad news for those looking for a new home.

According to the Pikes Peak Association of Realtors, single-family homes on average stay on the market for 17 days compared to in 2020 when homes stayed on the market for at least 30 days.

A local realtor talking with FOX21 says it’s a great time to buy because of the low-interest rates, and of course, a great time to sell because the prices are so high.

“Right now as it stands, there’s 16 houses under $350,000 in El Paso County, so it’s an interesting time in history where we have such low inventory, but it’s such a good time to buy because rates are so low, so it’s quite the phenomenon that we’re seeing right now,” noted Karen S. Schaefer with RE/MAX Properties.

The average sale price in the Pikes Peak region in January was above $430,000.

Here is the latest data for residential home sales showing single family homes compared to condos/townhomes:

