(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — The Return to Nature Funeral Home, which is currently under investigation after 115 improperly stored bodies were discovered in a facility in Penrose, had an expired license and owed several thousand dollars in property taxes, according to the Associated Press (AP).

Fremont County property records state that the funeral home building and lot in Penrose are owned by Hallfordhomes, LLC, a business with a Colorado Springs address. The Return to Nature Funeral Home was established in 2016 and licensed in Colorado Springs in 2017.

According to the AP, the Colorado Secretary of State declared Hallfordhomes delinquent on Oct. 1, for failing to file a routine reporting form that was due at the end of July.

Hallfordhomes still owes about $5,000 in 2022 property taxes on its building in Penrose, Fremont County records show.

The AP reports that there was not a separate license for the Penrose facility, and it wasn’t known if one was required.

It is unclear how long the license for the funeral home has been expired, and law enforcement has not specified how long the human remains have been improperly stored at the Penrose facility.