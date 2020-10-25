Liberty High School moves to E-Learning after lack of substitute teachers and staff

COLORADO SPRINGS – In a press release sent out by representatives from Academy School District 20, Liberty High School will move to E-Learning starting this up-coming Monday.
“Liberty High School, an Academy District 20 school, will temporarily transition to eLearning from Monday, Oct. 26 through Wednesday, Nov. 4. In-person learning will resume on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. A number of students and staff are in isolation and quarantine. At this time there are not enough substitute teachers and guest staff to keep the building open. Temporarily moving to eLearning is the best way to provide minimal disruptions to the learning experience.”-Allison Cortez, Academy District 20