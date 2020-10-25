Liberty High School moves to E-Learning after lack of substitute teachers and staff

PUEBLO COUNTY - According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's office, 33-year-old Dustin Turner was arrested early this morning following a tense hours-long standoff with Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office SWAT members after they responded to his Colorado City home after it was reported he stabbed his girlfriend and refused to let her leave the home.

SWAT members rescued the 39-year-old woman, who suffered minor injuries in the incident.She was taken to a local hospital for treatment. No one else was injured in the incident.