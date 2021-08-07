Lewis scores twice to lead Switchbacks to win over Hartford Athletic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — Andre Lewis tallied two second-half goals 12 minutes apart to help the Colorado Springs Switchbacks take down Hartford Athletic 4-2 Saturday night.

The Switchbacks (7-6-3, 24 pts) led 2-1 at halftime thanks to goals from Hadji Barry and Michee Ngalina. Barry, who scored his USL-leading 15th goal, scored on a penalty after Hartford Athletic defender Walid Yacoubou picked up a yellow card inside the box.

Hartford Athletic (7-5-3, 24 pts) squared the game 1-1 just five minutes later when Conor McGlynn sent home a close pass from Younes Boudadi.

Samuel Armah Ashitey scored the other goal for Hartford Athletic.

Colorado Springs begin a three-game road trip Tue., August 10, against Memphis 901 FC, before concluding with matches against Rio Grande Valley FC and Charlotte Independence. Their next home game is Sat., August 28, against Austin Bold FC.