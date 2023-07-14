(MONUMENT, Colo.) — Job seekers looking to get into the education industry are invited to a job fair hosted by Lewis-Palmer School District 38 (D38) on Thursday, July 20.

On Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at D38’s administrative building located at 146 North Jefferson Street, hiring managers from five local elementary schools and three secondary schools will be looking to hire around 50 people for various positions.

D38 said it is looking to fill positions in Special Education, Transportation, Elementary and Secondary Education, Food Service, Paraprofessionals, and more.

The event will have light refreshments and attendees will be entered for door prizes of two $100 Amazon gift cards.