Let’s talk Colorado’s favorite rom-com

COLORADO SPRINGS — With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, romance is on many people’s minds. All across the U.S., movie nights are starting to turn into rom-coms to set the mood.

CenturyLinkQuote compiled a list of the top 70 most popular 2000s rom-coms based on data gathered from IMDb, Cosmopolitan, ScreenRant and Ranke.

After sifting through search volume data using Google Trends, the company found the answer of each state to the following question: which classic rom-com will each state watch most this Valentine’s Day.

For Colorado, the rom-com of choice seems to be the film LOVE ACTUALLY.

Courtesy of CenturyLinkQuote.

Nationwide, the film SERENDIPITY is the most popular 2000s rom-com.

Colorado’s favorite LOVE ACTUALLY is the most searched rom-com amongst 5 states and won 10 awards including the 2004 Los Angeles Film Critics Association Award.

What is your favorite rom-com film for Valentine’s Day?