Letecia Stauch’s final competency results expected in new year

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Letecia Stauch, the stepmother accused of killing 11-year-old Gannon, faced a judge for the first time Friday since a coronavirus jailhouse outbreak prompted a pushback of her hearing.

Friday’s hearing was brief. Stauch didn’t speak but appeared through a video feed in a holding cell. Cameras captured her pacing back and forth throughout the entirety of the hearing.

The question remains as to whether Stauch is mentally competent enough to stand trail. A judge announced Friday that answer should come about a week before the one-year anniversary of Gannon’s reported disappearance.

On Jan. 27, 2019, Stauch called the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and reported Gannon left their home near Colorado Springs and never returned.

Police arrested Stauch March 2 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

They found Gannon’s body in Pace, Florida on March 18.

Since March, Stauch has been held in the El Paso County Jail.

In September, state psychiatrists told the court Stauch is competent enough to stand trial but her attorneys asked for a second opinion.

The second exam was scheduled for right before Halloween. Then, a coronavirus outbreak at the jail prompted a halt in visits.

Friday, Judge Gregory Werner announced he received notice that visits are allowed again at the jail.

Stauch’s second mental competency evaluation has been rescheduled for Dec. 22, with results expected in the courts by Jan. 2.

Werner set the next hearing date for Jan. 19.