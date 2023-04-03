(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Opening statements in the long-awaited trial for Letecia Stauch, who is accused of murdering her 11-year-old stepson, Gannon, are slated to begin on Monday afternoon, April 3, at the El Paso County Courthouse.

Gannon was reported missing from his home in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood in Colorado Springs in January 2020, with his disappearance sparking a nationwide search. Police arrested Stauch on March 2, 2020, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) was alerted to the discovery of human remains in Pace, Florida, on March 18, 2020, later identified as Gannon’s body.

An 18-person jury was finalized on Monday morning ahead of opening statements. The jury consists of 11 men, and seven women, which attorneys narrowed down from a pool of 120 potential jurors.

Opening statements are set to begin on Monday at 1:30 p.m. Testimony and evidence aren’t expected to begin until Tuesday, April 4.

The trial is expected to last six to eight weeks.

The trial was delayed several times due to mental health and sanity evaluations after Stauch changed her plea to not guilty by reason of insanity.

