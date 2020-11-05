Letecia Stauch requests hearing postponement due to COVID outbreak at the jail

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Letecia Stauch, the woman charged with the murder of her 11-year-old stepson wants her review hearing to be pushed back citing a COVID-19 outbreak at the jail has prevented her to have a second competency evaluation.

The scheduled review hearing is set for November 12.

Stauch’s defense team filed a motion for additional time for the completion of the second competency evaluation in this case. The doctor had scheduled this second evaluation for October 31, but due to the COVID-19 outbreak, it had to be rescheduled. Due to the prohibition of in-person visitation, the doctor won’t be able to conduct a second competency evaluation until some date after November 30.

The defense would like the review hearing to be rescheduled after Dec. 14, saying it will give the doctor enough time to complete Stauch’s evaluation.

Stauch is being held, without bond, in the Criminal Justice Center.

On January 27, Stauch called the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and reported Gannon, her stepson, had left their home on Mandan Drive in Security and never returned. She said the boy had gone to visit a friend. EPSO spearheaded search efforts for the boy as well as a parallel-running investigation into his disappearance.

Stauch was arrested on March 2 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and extradited back to Colorado Springs.

Letecia Stauch has been charged with:

– Murder in the First Degree (Child Under Twelve – Position of Trust)

– Child Abuse Resulting in Death

– Tampering with a Deceased Human Body

– Tampering with Physical Evidence

On March 18, Gannon’s body was found in Pace, Florida, according to Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.