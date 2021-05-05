Letecia Stauch requests counsel in murder trial

COLORADO SPRINGS — The woman accused in the murder of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, from Fountain, has requested counsel in a hearing Wednesday.

In February, Letecia Stauch, Gannon’s stepmother, asked for and received permission, by an El Paso County Judge, to represent herself in court.

However, following that decision, Stauch refused to attend scheduled appointments in the law library. Eventually, her permission to do so was revoked for 90 days (as of April 8).

An officer at the CJC said Stauch said she didn’t need the law library.

In court on Wednesday, there was some conversation pertaining to who would represent Stauch. Another judge will make that determination in a hearing that will be closed to the public.

A preliminary hearing, originally set for May 20 was moved to August 5, to give the defense team adequate time to prepare.