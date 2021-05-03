Letecia Stauch wants counsel after initially requesting to represent herself

COLORADO SPRINGS — The woman accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson, Gannon Stauch, has asked for counsel after a judge granted her request to represent herself in trial.

According to court documents filed April 30, Letecia Stauch sent a letter asking the court to request her counsel. The court will re-appoint the Office of the Public Defender on her behalf in a hearing scheduled for Wednesday, May 5 at 3 p.m.

Last month, Stauch refused to attend the scheduled law library time she originally requested. This after she sent a letter explaining why she wants to represent herself.

Letecia Stauch reported Gannon missing in late January of 2020. His remains were eventually found in Florida.

She is currently charged with:

Murder in the First Degree (Child Under Twelve – Position of Trust)

First-degree murder

Child Abuse Resulting in Death

Tampering with a Deceased Human Body

Tampering with Physical Evidence

Crime of violence (8 counts)

Stauch’s preliminary hearing is scheduled to start May 20, a brief delay from the original scheduled dates, after a judge agreed to let Stauch represent herself in court in February.

There are currently 26,101 pages of evidence in the case, according to prosecutors. That includes the 1,800 pages in the case core.