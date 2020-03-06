Letecia Stauch in custody in Colorado, first court appearance set

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Letecia Stauch’s extradition back to Colorado was completed Thursday morning.

Stauch is charged with first degree murder and more, in connection to the disappearance of her stepson, Gannon Stauch.

The 11-year-old has been missing since January 27. Letecia Stauch said she last saw him between 3:15 and 4 p.m. that day, before he left for a friend’s home in their suburban neighborhood just southeast of Colorado Springs.

Stauch was arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Monday and arrived in El Paso County around 9 a.m. Thursday. She’s being held without bond.

Stauch did make an unexpected stop during that drive, in Saline County, Kansas, where she spent the night Wednesday.

On Thursday afternoon, an El Paso County judge advised Stauch of the charges against her, which include first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, tampering with a deceased human body and tampering with physical evidence.

Gannon Stauch’s biological parents listened in from a separate room at the courthouse.

All of the documents regarding this case remain sealed.

Spoke to an El Paso County Sheriff spokesperson she said the judge requested the advisement to be today. She said typically once someone is booked it takes a day or two.

Public Defender Kathryn Strobel waived the advisement, on Stauch’s behalf, until a first appearance hearing scheduled for Wednesday, March 11 at 4 p.m.

Strobel filed an objection to the media’s presence at the event.

On Tuesday, in Horry County, South Carolina, Stauch had another video conference with a judge, at which time she elected not to fight extradition back to Colorado.

On Monday afternoon, a spokesman for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said they’ll continue to search for the missing boy’s body, noting the investigation has only just begun.

“As you can see from the arrest, sadly, we do not believe Gannon is alive,” said Lieutenant Mitch Mihalko.

“I make this promise,” Sheriff Bill Elder said Monday. “This team will continue its work, these partners will remain steadfast and diligent until the conclusion and final prosecution of this case.”

The sheriff’s office said it will continue to accept credible tips in this case. Those can be made by calling 719-520-6666 or by emailing tips@elpasoco.com.